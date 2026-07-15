Fresh Batch Of Over 6200 Shri Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Leave From Jammu

JAMMU, Jul 15: A fresh batch of more than 6200 Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims on Wednesday left here from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp for the twin base camps of the cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security arrangements.

Officials said that 6251 pilgrims early this morning left the Jammu base camp in a fleet of 230 vehicles comprising Light Motor and Heavy Motor Vehicles.

The batch comprised 2985 pilgrims for Baltal and 3266 for Pahalgam left for the pilgrimage under a multi-layered security grid, with coordinated arrangements by the civil administration, police, security forces and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board to ensure the Yatra is conducted safely, securely and smoothly.

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Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has set a historic new record, crossing the 3 lakh mark in just 13 days.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has also appealed to the pilgrims to perform the pilgrimage only after confirmed registration and on the scheduled date of Yatra as no unregistered pilgrim shall be allowed to proceed to the base camps.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Yatra on July 2 from Jammu.