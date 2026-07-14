Fresh Batch Of Over 5,300 Shri Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Leaves From Jammu

Jammu, Jul 14: A fresh batch of more than 5,300 Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims on Tuesday left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu for the twin base camps of the cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security arrangements.

Officials said that 5,335 pilgrims left the base camp early this morning in a fleet of 232 light and heavy motor vehicles.

The batch comprised 1,736 pilgrims bound for the Baltal base camp and 3,599 for the Pahalgam base camp. The pilgrims departed under a multi-layered security grid, with coordinated arrangements by the civil administration, police, security forces, and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board to ensure the Yatra is conducted safely, securely, and smoothly.

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Meanwhile, more than 2.5 lakh pilgrims from different parts of the country have visited the cave shrine during the first eight days of the Yatra.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has appealed to pilgrims to undertake the pilgrimage only after obtaining confirmed registration and on their scheduled date of travel, as no unregistered pilgrim will be allowed to proceed to the base camps.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of the Yatra from Jammu on June 2.