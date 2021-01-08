Fresh avalanche warning issued for J&K, Ladakh

SRINAGAR: A fresh avalanche warning has been issued on Friday afternoon for higher reaches in Jammu , Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

Director Disaster Management, J&K, Aamir Ali said there is a threat of low level avalanche in higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu region.

Similar threat has been issued for Anantnag, Kulgam in south Kashmir, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora in north and Ganderbal in central.

Low level avalanche has also been issued for border district of Kargil in Ladakh region on Srianagar-Jammu national highway, which has been closed for winter months due to heavy snowfall from January Ist.

He said people are urged to remain indoors and not to venture in avalanche prone areas. However, in case of any emergency, people could contact local administration.