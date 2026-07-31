Frequent Yatra suspensions seriously impact pilgrimage: HRAK & PHDCCI

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 30: A joint delegation of Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra (HRAK), & PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PHDCCI), Jammu Region Chapter, met Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, and submitted a comprehensive memorandum recommending several measures aimed at enhancing pilgrimage and strengthening the local economy.

The delegation comprised of President HRAK & Chairman PHDCCI Rakesh Wazir, HRAK Chairman Shyam Lal Kesar, Sr Vice President HRAK & PHDCCI Katra Head Virender Kesar, HRAK Vice President Nishant Sharma, Executive Member Gaurav Sharma, Kuldeep Sharma and others

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The delegation was of opinion that frequent suspension of the Yatra during weather conditions will affect the Vaishnodevi pilgrimage in a big way. While appreciating the Shrine Board’s commitment to pilgrim safety, the delegation suggested that complete suspension of the Yatra should remain an exceptional measure.

Wazir said that as per the historical record of the past nearly 50 years, it becomes evident that on the old track from Adhkuwari to Bhawan, there has not been a single major landslide resulting in the loss of life. Similarly, from Katra to Adhkuwari, except for Gulshan Langar area, there has been no loss of life due to landslides except that last incident which was caused by flash flood and can happen anywhere.

He said that whenever heavy rainfall or Red alert is announced where it is considered necessary to suspend the Yatra, the entire pilgrimage should not be stopped. Instead, pilgrims may be diverted through the safer alternative routes. For example, pilgrims can be guided from Ban Ganga entrance point to newly constructed parallel path so that they may reach straight pony stand, and thereafter continue on the old track from Ban Ganga to Bhawan. Likewise, if the Tarakote Marg from Katra to Adhkuwari is considered safe, pilgrims may also be routed through that track and then from there to Bhawan on old track. The memorandum cautions that repeated disruptions may adversely affect the long-term growth of the pilgrimage, particularly when major pilgrimage destinations across the country are competing to attract devotees.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya listened to the delegation patiently and assured that sympathetic consideration will be given to each and every point raised in the meeting.