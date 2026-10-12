French police detain pupil suspected in school shooting in France in which two were wounded

PARIS, Oct 12: Police have detained a 14-year-old pupil suspected in a rare school shooting in France that wounded the principal and another staff member.

The Bouches-du-Rhone police department, in southern France, said the suspect's motive was unknown. The 14-year-old boy taken into custody Monday was carrying a gun, police said. The staff members were hit with ammunition used in 12-gauge shotguns, police said.

It's not clear whether the shooting was in any way connected to the protest movement by high school pupils that has been shaking France for several weeks. The shooting occurred outside a middle school that wasn't impacted by the protests on Monday, police said. (AP)