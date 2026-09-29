French Minister meets Dr Jitendra, discusses scaling up cooperation in Space sector

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 28 : French Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space, Prof Philippe Baptiste, currently on India visit, called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, here today accompanied by a high level delegation, and discussed scaling up bilateral cooperation in the Space sector, while also extending it in other sectors.

India-France space cooperation has evolved from the early sounding rocket experiments of the 1960s into a broad and expanding partnership encompassing joint satellite missions, launch vehicle technologies, human spaceflight and emerging space applications, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said today.

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He said the long-standing relationship between the two countries now provides an opportunity to build a larger ecosystem by bringing together governments, research institutions, industries and start-ups, including through deeper engagement in the rapidly expanding space sector.

A high-level French delegation led by Prof. Philippe Baptiste, French Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space, met Dr. Jitendra Singh in New Delhi today. The meeting covered the Space Summit, India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and priorities in scientific and technological cooperation, including Space, CEFIPRA and Blue Economy. Dr. Jitendra Singh said the breadth of the delegation itself reflected the wide-ranging nature of India-France cooperation across different science domains.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was accompanied by Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Prof. Umesh V. Waghmare; Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. T. Srinivasa Kumar; Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale; Director General, CSIR, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi; Head, International Cooperation, DST, Dr. Praveenkumar Somasundaram; a representative from the Department of Space; Ministry of External Affairs representative; Director, CEFIPRA; and Nodal Officer of France, Scientist-E, ICD, DST.

The French delegation comprised Prof. Philippe Baptiste; Chief of Staff Lou Le Nabasque; Diplomatic Adviser Alexia Lacaze; Personal Security Officer Jérémy Roller; India Desk Officer Benoît Talleu; Director General of ESSEC Vincenzo Vinzi; Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou; Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Action Grégor Trumel; Deputy Counsellor Nicolas Gascoin; Attaché for Scientific Cooperation Sylviane Pied; Strategic Affairs Adviser Raphaëlle Sananès; and Space Affairs Counsellor Tamara Tezzele.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said India-France space cooperation is as old as the two countries' respective space agencies, with the partnership progressing from sounding rocket experiments in the 1960s to present-day human spaceflight. He referred to Megha-Tropiquesand SARAL, jointly built by ISRO and CNES, as well as cooperation in launch vehicle engine development, as milestones of this enduring partnership. He said the realisation of the third joint satellite, TRISHNA, is progressing well, and also appreciated CNES support to India's Gaganyaan programme, including supply of consumables and training of flight surgeons. Indian and French teams have also initiated discussions on microgravity research and parabolic flights in connection with human spaceflight.

Prof. Philippe Baptiste said France shares India's vision of taking the partnership forward in science, technology and space and expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation in these areas. He described TRISHNA as a strong example of what India and France can achieve together, and welcomed greater cooperation in human spaceflight, astronaut health, microgravity research and parabolic flights. He also spoke positively about connecting research institutions and start-ups from both countries, reflecting a shared objective of building a stronger and future-oriented India-France innovation ecosystem.