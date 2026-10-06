French Club Jammu holds programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: French Club Jammu organised a programme at Press Club Jammu to honour French language teachers from prominent schools across the region for their contribution to language education and cultural understanding.

Baldev Singh Billawaria, General Secretary, BJP J&K, was the chief guest, while Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Founder and President, Team Jammu, and Keshav Chopra, Chairman, Samvedna Society, were guests of honour. Brij Mohan, music composer, Tarun Sharma, Founder and President, Nat Manch, and Shilpa Mahajan, Principal, Shubh Memorial School, were special guests.

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Arun Sharma, Founder and President, French Club Jammu, thanked the dignitaries and teachers for their support.

French teachers honoured included Priyanka Khajuria (Jodhamal Public School), Ridhi Mahajan (KC Public School), Neha Choudhary (Shaurya International School), Deepika Sharma (Model Academy School), Aditi Khajuria (JP World School) and Suhana (Delhi World Public School).

Kanika Mahajan, Sonali Choudhary, Shalini Bhardwaj, Gurkaran Singh and Suhana Sharma were also present.