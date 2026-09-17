Free public transport for differently-abled persons

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 16: Fulfilling a key budget announcement made in March this year, the Government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has sanctioned free ridership for differently-abled persons in public transport across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The facility will cover services operated by the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC), as well as e-Buses operated by Jammu Smart City Limited and Srinagar Smart City Limited.

Omar said the decision reflects the Government's commitment to social justice and marks an important step towards ensuring greater accessibility, ease of travel and inclusive mobility across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the initiative will help make public transport more accessible and facilitate greater mobility for differently-abled persons.