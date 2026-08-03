Free multispeciality medical camp organized at Rehari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: SIBA Events Management and Innovations Cooperative Limited, in collaboration with the Society for Schedule and Backward Class, and the Jammu and Kashmir Dairy Cooperative Federation, organized a free mega multispeciality medical camp today at the Hari Mandir premises, Rehari.

Driven by the belief that quality healthcare is a fundamental right, the initiative brought essential medical services directly to the hearts and doorsteps of local families. Residents from Rehari, Sarwal, Paloura, Amphalla, Subash Nagar, Rajpura, and neighboring areas turned out in large numbers to access complimentary health checkups, expert consultations, and specialized care. By the end of the day, more than 500 individuals had received vital medical assistance, marking a major milestone in community welfare.

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The event was visited by J&K BJP president and MP Sat Sharma, alongside several distinguished guests and community leaders. In his address, Sat Sharma emphasized that healthcare initiatives grounded in empathy and cooperation are vital for building a healthier, stronger society.

A diverse group of medical institutions and supporting associates volunteered their expertise and resources. Prominent among them included Dr SD Abrol (Ortho), Dr Wahab (MO), Dr Iflah Rashid (Physcian), Om Prakash (Optometrist), Dr Kamaljeet Manhas (Periodontist & Implantologist), Dr Divya Thakur (Periodontist & Implantologist), Dr Joshika Attri (BDS), Dr Farrah (BDS), Dr Ayushi Magotra (dermatologist), Dr Anees J Malik and Dr Asif Rashid.