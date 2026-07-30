Free medical camp organized

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: EFF AAR MED ZONE located at Pazalpora in Bijbehara organized a free medical camp aimed at providing accessible and quality healthcare services to the local community.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with a large number of patients from the surrounding and far flung areas availing themselves of free medical consultations and health check-ups.

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The camp was led by Dr Tasaduk Hussain Itoo, Physician Consultant, who examined patients suffering from a variety of medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, respiratory illnesses, gastrointestinal disorders, heart diseases, infections, and other chronic diseases. Patients were also counselled on preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyle practices, medication adherence, and the importance of regular health screening.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tasaduk Hussain emphasized that early diagnosis and timely medical intervention are essential for preventing complications of chronic diseases. He highlighted the need for greater public awareness regarding lifestyle modification, routine health check-ups, and adherence to prescribed treatment.

The organizers stated that the free medical camp was part of EFF AAR MED ZONE's ongoing commitment to promoting community health and ensuring that quality healthcare reaches people at the grassroots level.

EFF AAR MED ZONE reaffirmed its commitment to organizing similar healthcare initiatives in the future to improve public health and enhance access to quality medical care across the region.