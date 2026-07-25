Free medical camp held in Surankote

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 24 In a major relief initiative for families affected by the recent floods, the District Administration Poonch on Friday organised a mega medical camp in the flood-hit area of Dara Sangla in Surankote to provide comprehensive healthcare services and prevent the spread of post-flood diseases.

The medical camp was organised under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma, as part of the administration's ongoing efforts to ensure that every flood-affected family receives timely medical assistance at their doorstep. The camp was conducted under the supervision of Chief Medical Officer Poonch Dr. Parvaiz Ahmed Khan and Block Medical Officer Surankote.

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The initiative was aimed at delivering immediate, free and quality healthcare services to residents affected by the recent floods while addressing their urgent medical needs and reducing the risk of disease outbreaks in the aftermath of the disaster.

During the camp, teams of doctors, paramedics and healthcare workers carried out detailed medical examinations of the affected residents. Special attention was given to identifying symptoms of water-borne, vector-borne and other communicable diseases that are commonly reported after floods. Necessary preventive measures were also implemented to safeguard public health and minimise the risk of infections.

According to CMO Poonch, Dr P.A Khan, 215 patients were examined during the OPD camp. Every patient received free medicines, medical consultation and the required treatment without any cost or delay. Healthcare workers also advised patients on follow-up care wherever necessary.