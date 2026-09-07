Free health camp organized at KCV Diagnostic Centre in Gandhi Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: A free health camp focusing on preventive healthcare, early screening and timely diagnosis, with special emphasis on breast and cervical screening, was organized today at KCV Diagnostic Centre, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Organized by Dr Shikha Choudhary, Radiologist at KCV Diagnostic Centre, under the theme “Your Health, Our Priority”, the camp brought together specialists from different medical fields and provided people an opportunity to seek consultation and undergo health screening at the community level.

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The initiative aimed at encouraging people to undergo regular check-ups and seek timely medical advice rather than waiting for health problems to become serious. Special attention was given to women’s healthcare, particularly awareness about breast and cervical screening and the importance of early detection.

Senior BJP leader and convenor, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, J&K, Ritika Trehan also attended the camp. Speaking on the occasion, she said community-level health initiatives could play an important role in promoting preventive healthcare and encouraging people to prioritise regular medical examinations.

She stressed that women’s health is central to the well-being of families and society and said wider access to breast and cervical screening could help improve awareness and facilitate early detection of health conditions.

The camp featured consultations in several specialties. Dr Retaish Kumar, Sports Injuries Specialist; Dr Jahanara, Gynaecology and Obstetrics; and Dr Shabnam, Pathologist, Dr Kanchan Kaur, Breast Oncosurgeon and HoD, Medanta, Gurgaon; Dr Indu Gupta, Eye Specialist; Dr Vijay Bharti, Psychiatrist, and Dr Sarita Sharma gave their services in the camp.

Trehan called upon social organizations and healthcare institutions to organize more such camps to make specialized healthcare and preventive screening accessible at the community level.