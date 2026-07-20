Jammu, Jul 20: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has established a free 'langar' (community kitchen) for pilgrims stranded at the base camp in Katra following the temporary suspension of the pilgrimage to the shrine atop the Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, an official said on Monday.

The Vaishno Devi yatra was suspended on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions and the advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warning of moderate to heavy rainfall till July 23.

"Shrine board has made elaborate arrangements for providing free langar services to stranded pilgrims at Katra, ensuring their comfort and well-being," a spokesperson of the board said.

Acting on the directions of Lt Governor and chairman of the board Manoj Sinha, the board has mobilized its resources to extend all possible assistance to pilgrims affected by the temporary suspension of the yatra, he said.

"Free langar facilities have been arranged at Niharika Complex, adjacent to the Bus Stand, Katra, where stranded pilgrims are being served free meals and provided necessary assistance by shrine board officials," the spokesperson said.

In addition, he said the board is continuously disseminating updates and advisories through various communication channels to keep pilgrims informed about the prevailing weather conditions and the status of the yatra.

The board, in close coordination with the district administration and other concerned agencies, is monitoring the situation round the clock, the spokesman said.

The shrine board has appealed to pilgrims to remain calm and rely only on official advisories and updates issued by it. (Agencies)