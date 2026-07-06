Free assistive devices given to people at camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: The 467th free artificial limbs distribution camp was organized by Atam Vallabh Jain Clinic at Kali Janni. The camp aimed to provide essential assistive devices to specially-abled individuals free of cost.

On the first day of the camp, a total of 72 patients were examined, and various assistive devices were distributed among the beneficiaries. These included 25 artificial limbs, 7 callipers, and 6 AFO and KFO supports. In addition, one wheelchair and six hearing aids were also provided to the needy persons.

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Chairman Pradeep Jain explained the procedure for providing hearing aids and highlighted the clinic's ongoing efforts to support differently-abled individuals. He appealed to the general public to help identify and inform specially-abled persons so they can benefit from the free services offered by the clinic.

Among others present at the camp were Ashu Jain, Parveen Seth Jain, Munish Jain, Kimti Lal Jain, Deepak Jain, and Dr. Anita Gupta, a Physiotherapist who examined the patients and recommended suitable assistive devices based on their medical needs.