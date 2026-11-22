Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: Franklin Wadcorpp India Private Limited yesterday organised an industry seminar on advanced tank truck equipment and high-capacity aluminium trailers here, drawing over 150 transporters and petroleum dealers.

The delegates, associated with state-run oil marketing companies HPCL, BPCL and IOCL, attended the event ahead of the commissioning of a Common User Terminal in Jammu scheduled for January 2027, a company release said.

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The upcoming terminal is expected to streamline fuel distribution and improve logistics efficiency across smaller depots and retail networks in the region.

During the seminar, the company showcased indigenous bottom loading systems and aluminium tank trailers designed to meet international safety standards.

Bottom loading reduces operator exposure to hazardous vapours and prevents spills, while lightweight aluminium trailers increase payload capacity and improve fuel efficiency, the release said.

Highlighting the firm's shift from importing equipment to local manufacturing, Franklin Wadcorpp India Managing Director Vivek Wadhwa said the company has achieved complete localisation at its Ranjangaon facility near Pune.

"Three years ago, we were importing virtually complete systems and specialised components from the United States. Today, we have reached a stage where not even a nut or a bolt needs to be imported. We are manufacturing these products in India to international standards and exporting them to markets across Europe and Asia," Wadhwa said.

Formed in 2014 as a joint venture between US-based Franklin Fueling Systems and Wadcorpp India, the firm's Maharashtra plant now serves as an export hub for specialised petroleum handling equipment.

Former BPCL senior executives Sudharanjan Sahu and Sanjeev Raina also addressed the gathering, sharing insights on safety standards, regulatory compliance and upgrading India's tanker fleet, the release added.