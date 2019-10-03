France wants to forge partnership with India in areas of urban development, energy: Envoy

NEW DELHI, Oct 3: France wants to forge a partnership for the future with India by supporting the country’s major programmes in areas such as sustainable urban development, transport and energy, the French envoy here said on Thursday.

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain made the remarks while presenting his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

On the occasion, the French envoy underscored the historic ties of friendship and trust between India and France.

The two countries were united by a strategic partnership since 1998, which recently expanded to include digital technology and cybersecurity, he was quoted as saying by a statement issued by the French embassy.

Lenain highlighted France’s determination to deepen the two countries’ strategic cooperation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

He shared France’s desire to forge a partnership for the future with India by supporting the major programmes shaping tomorrow’s India, notably in the areas of sustainable urban development, transport, energy, and new technologies.

Combating climate change, which is a priority for both the countries, should enable the two to engage all stakeholders, whether they originate from states or civil society, the statement said.

“On the official beginning of my mission in the Republic of India, I wanted to show respect and seek inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s universal message of peace, tolerance, non-violence, respect and quest for universal harmony. The values he upheld so highly are more relevant than ever,” Lenain wrote in the visitors’ book at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. (PTI)