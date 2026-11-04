Fractal Analytics net profit more than doubles to Rs 79 cr in Q2

NEW DELHI, Nov 4: Home-grown AI company Fractal Analytics on Wednesday posted a more than twofold jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 79.2 crore in the second quarter ended September 2026, aided by improved margins,

The company had a net profit of Rs 33.2 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 19.7 per cent to Rs 956.5 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 798.5 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

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In US dollar terms, this is the first quarter when Fractal has crossed the USD 100 million mark.

Revenue growth was led by the company's Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS) vertical, which clocked 79 per cent growth YoY, it said.

"Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) also performed very well, growing 30 per cent YoY in Q2 (second quarter), and the company has delivered strong sustained growth in HLS and BFSI over the last several quarters," the company said.

Fractal's largest industry vertical, Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (CPGR), grew 11 per cent YoY.

"AI models are getting more capable every week and cheaper every quarter. Within the next few quarters, we will cross a threshold where it becomes irresponsible and downright risky for companies to leave their most important decisions unchanged. We are building Fractal for that moment, and this quarter shows it: revenue crossed USD 100 million and net income more than doubled," Fractal Analytics Co-founder and Group CEO Srikanth Velamakanni said. (PTI)