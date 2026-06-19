Foxglove Blooms Turn Bhaderwah Valley Into New Eco-Tourism Attraction In J&K

Bhaderwah/Jammu, June 19: The vast stretches of bell-shaped white, pink and purple foxglove flowers have drawn several eco-tourism lovers and flower enthusiasts to the Bhaderwah valley to see the European species flourishing naturally in the Himalayan landscape.

This has led to locals and tourism stakeholders calling for the promotion of the region as a unique floral destination.

The flowering plant, digitalis purpurea, commonly known as foxglove and native to Europe and parts of the Mediterranean region, has covered large patches of high-altitude meadows and slopes across Bhaderwah, officials said.

"The flowers are currently in full bloom in areas including Jaie Valley, Guldanda, Thanthera, Hanga, Padri, Bhal Padri, Khanni Top and Bach Dhar, as well as along the upper reaches of the Bhaderwah-Pathankot and Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate highways," they said.

Akshay Paul, a tourist from Maharashtra, said he was "taken aback" after seeing foxglove on both sides of the road along the nearly 35-kilometre stretch from Basti to Chattergalla. "Until now, I believed these flowers only grew in Europe. This experience has become the highlight of our trip and will remain a cherished memory," he said.

Kavita, a flower enthusiast from Nagpur, said she specifically travelled to Bhaderwah after learning about the flowers online.

"I came here especially to see foxglove after discovering that Bhaderwah is among the few places in India where these flowers grow in such abundance. Their beauty and vast spread make this destination a must-visit for flower lovers," she said.

Another visitor, Simriti Sharma, described the experience as "a fairy tale" and said if projected properly, this could become the next major attraction of Jammu and Kashmir's tourism industry.

Adventure tourism operators have urged authorities to capitalise on the natural phenomenon and market Bhaderwah as a seasonal flower tourism destination.

Vikas Sharma, an adventure tour organiser from Bhaderwah, said visitors to Jaie Valley and other meadow destinations are increasingly drawn to the blooms.

"Many tourists are fascinated by the foxglove flowers and some even extend their stay to explore the flowering landscapes. However, little has been done so far to promote this natural asset," he said.

Sharma said that while significant resources are spent on cultivating seasonal flower attractions elsewhere, Bhaderwah possesses naturally occurring stretches of foxglove blooms covering miles of landscape for nearly three months every year -- from April until the end of June.

"If properly promoted, foxglove can emerge as the next major tourism attraction in Jammu and Kashmir, offering a unique experience for visitors," he added.

Chief Executive Officer of the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA), Sanjeev Sharma, said studies suggest that seeds of foxglove may have been introduced to the valley by European travellers during the early 19th century.

"That could be one of the reasons why these flowers grow in such large numbers here today, adding to the beauty of the bowl-shaped valley," Sharma said.

He said the administration intends to leverage the floral attraction to draw more visitors and plans to organise a Foxglove Festival by the end of this month. (Agencies)