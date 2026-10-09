Four Trains From Jammu Division Cancelled Due To Congestion In Delhi

Jammu, Oct 9: Four trains operating from Jammu division, including the Rajdhani Express, have been cancelled for Friday due to anticipated severe traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10, railway officials said.

The cancelled services include three trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi -- Train Nos. 12446, 04082 and 22462 -- and Train No. 12426 Rajdhani Express between Jammu Tawi and New Delhi, they said.

The three trains were scheduled to depart from their originating stations at 7.50 pm, 9 pm and 11.25 pm, respectively, while the Rajdhani Express was scheduled to depart at 9.25 pm. None of the four trains will operate on October 9, officials said.

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Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly. Help desks have been set up at major railway stations, and information is being disseminated through public announcement systems, they said.

Passengers can check train status through railway helpline number 139 or the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app, Raghvender Singh, Public Relations Inspector of the Jammu division, said. (Agencies)