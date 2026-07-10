Four terrorists killed in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, July 10: Four terrorists were killed on Friday during an intelligence-based operation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, police said.

These terrorists, affiliated with the Commander Zahid group, were killed during the joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by the Karak and Kohat districts police in the Khattak Dam area early morning, said an official of the Central Police Office (CPO) here.

During the operation, the terrorists opened fire on the police party in an attempt to target security personnel. The police retaliated effectively, killing all four militants in the exchange of fire, the CPO said.

The slain terrorists were wanted in several cases related to the killing of police officers and other personnel.

The CPO said investigations were also underway to gather further information about the terrorist network and its activities. (PTI)