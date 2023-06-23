Four Terrorists Killed In J&K’s Kupwara As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid

SRINAGAR, Jun 23: Four terrorists trying to infiltrate from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were killed in the Machhal sector on Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, police said on Friday. The terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation by police and the Indian Army.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK.”