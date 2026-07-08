4 Teachers Suspended, FIR Sought Over Amarnath Yatra Registration Irregularities

SRINAGAR, July 8: Four teachers have been suspended after alleged irregularities surfaced in the Amarnath Yatra registration process at Transit Camp Manigam in Ganderbal district.

The Chief Education Officer (CEO), Ganderbal ordered the suspension of Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, Aabid Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Peer Mudasir and Gowhar Rashid Kullu with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Nodal Officer, Transit Camp Manigam (Assistant Commissioner Revenue).

According to official communication, a mismatch was found between the actual number of registrations and the entries recorded in the fee registration form generated in the name of one of the teachers.

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The Nodal Officer informed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal that the role of the other three teachers could not be ruled out as they were present at the registration camp on the day of the incident.

As such, the officer has sought immediate registration of an FIR and requested a detailed investigation into the matter.