Four Teachers Suspended In Ganderbal Over Alleged Negligence In Amarnath Yatra Duty

According to an order issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Ganderbal, the action was taken following a communication from the Nodal Officer, Transit Camp Manigam (Assistant Commissioner Revenue), Ganderbal. The suspended teachers have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Sheikh of Haripora Kangan, Aabid Mohi-ud-Din Bhat of Manigam, Peer Mudasir of Wussan and Gowhar Rashid Kuloo of Gund.

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