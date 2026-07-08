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Home / Videos / Four Teachers Suspended In Ganderbal Over Alleged Negligence In Amarnath Yatra Duty

Four Teachers Suspended In Ganderbal Over Alleged Negligence In Amarnath Yatra Duty

  According to an order issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Ganderbal, the action was taken following a communication from the Nodal Officer, Transit Camp Manigam (Assistant Commissioner Revenue), Ganderbal. The suspended teachers have been identified as Bilal...

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Daily Excelsior
06:13 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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According to an order issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Ganderbal, the action was taken following a communication from the Nodal Officer, Transit Camp Manigam (Assistant Commissioner Revenue), Ganderbal. The suspended teachers have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Sheikh of Haripora Kangan, Aabid Mohi-ud-Din Bhat of Manigam, Peer Mudasir of Wussan and Gowhar Rashid Kuloo of Gund.

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