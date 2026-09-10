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Home / Latest News / Four Officials Suspended Over Poor Performance In Digital Crop Survey

Four Officials Suspended Over Poor Performance In Digital Crop Survey

SAMBA, Sept 10: Deputy Commissioner Samba Ayushi Sudan has suspended four officials for negligence and failure to meet targets in the ongoing digital crop survey in the district. Those suspended are Agriculture Department AEAs Jatinder Kumar and Sunil Khajuria and...

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Daily Excelsior
09:25 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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SAMBA, Sept 10: Deputy Commissioner Samba Ayushi Sudan has suspended four officials for negligence and failure to meet targets in the ongoing digital crop survey in the district.

Those suspended are Agriculture Department AEAs Jatinder Kumar and Sunil Khajuria and Rural Development Department Panchayat Secretaries Surinder Singh and Vishal Rasgotra.

The action followed a review of the survey progress, which found that the officials had failed to achieve the prescribed targets.

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The digital survey of land and crops is being conducted across Jammu and Kashmir, with teams from different departments deployed for the exercise in Samba.

The suspension order was issued with immediate effect, with the officials’ respective departments and higher authorities informed of the action.

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