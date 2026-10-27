Four missing students from UoL found after a day

Tsewang Rigzin

LEH, Oct 26: Four students from a group of 38, studying at the University of Ladakh (UoL) went missing, during a trekking programme to wildlife area organized by the Department of Wildlife on the occasion of International Snow Leopard Day in the valley between Shang and Stok in the Hemis National Park.

When the students on trek to spot snow leopards returned in the evening, they realized that four of their colleagues were missing after which a search operation was launched by UT Disaster Response Force and the missing students were found from a cave in the valley.

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They were subsequently taken to SNM Hospital for medical check-up.

The students of UoL today staged a protest demonstration at the Leh campus claiming lack of proper guidance and coordination during the trek.

Later on, the UoL Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sakat Kushawaha pacified the students.