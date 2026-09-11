Four MBBS Seats Reserved Under Central Pool For Kin Of Terror Victims; JK BOPEE Invites Applications

JAMMU, Sep 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has invited offline applications for allocation of MBBS seats from Central Pool for spouse and children of terrorist victims for the academic year 2026-27.

According to notification issued, a total of four seats have been earmarked — one seat at A.N. Magadh Medical College Gaya in Bihar, one at Grant Medical College Mumbai in Maharashtra and two at Pt. JNM Medical College Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Candidate must be permanent resident of the UT of J&K and must either be spouse or children of the deceased or disabled civilian victim of terrorism. Candidate must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete the age on or before December 31 of the year of his or her admission.

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As per NMC norms, candidate must have passed in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English individually with minimum required marks for Unreserved and reserved categories, taken together in PCB, besides qualifying percentile in NEET UG 2026.

Selection will be made based on rank obtained in NEET UG 2026 conducted by NTA. Ministry of Home Affairs is not conducting any separate examination. The Board clarified that mere submission of application shall not confer any right for selection, which shall be done by the concerned Ministry as per rules. Reservation Policy of UT of J&K shall apply to Central Pool MBBS seats.

Priority will be given first to children whose both parents have been killed by terrorists, then to children of families whose sole bread earner has been killed by terrorists, and then to wards of victims with permanent disability and serious injury caused by terrorist operations. Benefit against Priority I or II is restricted to only one ward of the family.

Documents required include Domicile Certificate, NEET Score Card, 10+2 Marks Card, Date of Birth Certificate and Category Certificate if any.

In addition, applicants shall have to submit FIR, Death Certificate, Postmortem Report and affidavit that no other member got benefit of this category, certificate that deceased was sole bread earner for Priority II, issued by SHO and Hospital concerned duly countersigned by SSP and Tehsildar concerned and authenticated by Administrative Secretary Home Department. For Priority III, nature of injury and disability certificate confirmed by State Police or Home Department is required.

The last date for submission of application in duplicate physically at BOPEE offices Jammu or Srinagar is September 15 upto 4 PM.(GNS)