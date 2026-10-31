PESHAWAR, Oct 31: At least four people, including a policeman, were killed and four injured in separate firing incidents in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, local police said.

In the first incident, two militants were killed during a police operation in the Darra Hassan Zai area of Orakzai district, while Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Younis and police constable Saleem were injured in

exchange of fire.

District Police Officer Orakzai Shaukat Ali said the operation was conducted within the jurisdiction of Mishti Police Station in Central Orakzai.

The injured police personnel were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.

The DPO said the deceased belonged to the Qambar Khel tribe of Khyber district. Police officials alleged that they had been harassing residents by demanding money in the name of Ushr (Islamic agricultural levy).

In another incident, two people, including a police constable, were killed and another injured in a firing incident inside the judicial complex in Lakki Marwat district.

Police said unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire outside the courtroom of an Additional Sessions Judge, killing police constable Karamatullah on the spot and injuring Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) district information secretary and advocate Javed Iqbal, along with another person, Inshaullah.

The injured were shifted to Bannu for treatment, where Inshaullah later succumbed to his injuries. Advocate Javed Iqbal sustained injuries.

Following the incident, police sealed the judicial complex and suspended all movement. Further details about the motive behind the firing and the assailants were not immediately available.

In another incident, Assistant Commissioner Adil Wasim was injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle near Panah Kot within the jurisdiction of Jalozai Police Station in Nowshera district.

According to reports, Wasim, a resident of Saleh Khana, had visited his native village and was returning when unidentified assailants targeted his vehicle near Panah Kot. He sustained injuries and was shifted to Peshawar for medical treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, but the motive behind the attack and the identity of the assailants remain unknown. (PTI)