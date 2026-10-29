JAMMU, Oct 29: Four persons were injured after a truck and two cars collided on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in the Dalwas area of Ramban district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said that the accident occurred near the New Petrol Pump at Dalwas when a truck bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number collided with two cars travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar.

He said four persons sustained injuries in the collision and were shifted to District Hospital Ramban for treatment. Their identities were not immediately known.

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Police have taken cognizance of the incident and a probe is underway. (KNO)