Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Four Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision On NH-44 In J&K's Ramban

Four Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision On NH-44 In J&K's Ramban

JAMMU, Oct 29: Four persons were injured after a truck and two cars collided on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in the Dalwas area of Ramban district on Thursday, officials said. An official said that the accident occurred near the...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
03:09 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Oct 29: Four persons were injured after a truck and two cars collided on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in the Dalwas area of Ramban district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said that the accident occurred near the New Petrol Pump at Dalwas when a truck bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number collided with two cars travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar.

He said four persons sustained injuries in the collision and were shifted to District Hospital Ramban for treatment. Their identities were not immediately known.

Advertisement

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and a probe is underway. (KNO)

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra