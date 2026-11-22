Banihal/Jammu, Nov 22: A major fire gutted four residential houses in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out in one of the houses in Bhatti Ganote village around 6 am and quickly spread to the adjoining structures, engulfing four houses in the process, they said.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel brought the blaze under control after hours of firefighting, the officials said.

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The four houses belonged to Bashir Ahmed, Firdous Ahmad, Mohammed Israil and Imtiaz Ahmed, which were completely gutted in the fire.

No loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan and Senior Superintendent of Police Anna Lata Sinha visited the spot and monitored the firefighting operation, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a short-circuit may have triggered the blaze, the officials said. (Agencies)