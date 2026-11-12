Four Houses Among Six Structures Damaged In Anantnag Fire

Srinagar, Nov 12: Six structures, including four residential houses, were damaged in a fire incident in Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.

They said the fire, which broke out in a house in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district, spread to the adjoining structures and engulfed four pucca residential houses and two concrete sheds containing firewood and dry grass.

Fire and Emergency Services rushed fire tenders to the spot and doused the blaze.

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The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they added. (Agencies)