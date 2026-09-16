Four Him Sarovar Ponds Filled With Glacier Meltwater In Record 5 Months: Ladakh LG

Leh/Jammu, Sep 16: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday said all four large ponds constructed under project Him Sarovar at Spituk Farka in Leh have been filled with glacier meltwater in a record time of five months.

"With immense delight and satisfaction, I share that all four large ponds, constructed under Project Him Sarovar at Spituk Farka in Leh, have now been filled with glacier meltwater, in a record time of just five months," Saxena said on X.

The construction of the four ponds commenced on April 10 and concluded with the recharge and operationalisation of the fourth pond on September 9.

They said that each pond measures 60 metres by 40 metres by two metres and has a storage capacity of around 60 lakh litres of glacier meltwater. "Together, the four ponds can store nearly 2.4 crore litres of water and are expected to create a new command area of nearly 1,000 acres."

The ponds are being directly replenished with glacier meltwater from the Stok glacier stream. Seasonal flows from the stream were diverted into the Igoo-Phey Canal, which feeds the reservoirs, they said.

The diversion is aimed at conserving large volumes of water that were earlier going waste and utilising it for irrigation, ecological restoration and long-term water security.

He said the achievement reflected the administration's commitment to environmental resilience, agricultural revival and sustainable water security in Ladakh's cold desert.