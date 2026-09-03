Four held with over 300-gm heroin-like substance in Miran Sahib

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Police today claimed to have arrested four suspected drug peddlers in separate operations in Miran Sahib area, recovering over 300-gram of heroin-like substance and sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

Officials said in the first operation, a party from Police Station Miran Sahib, led by PSI Yatin was conducting naka checking and patrolling on the Bahadur Khan-Kotli Mian Fateh Road when it intercepted a blue Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

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On search, they said, an aluminum foil found inside the vehicle raised suspicion, following which the occupants were searched in the presence of Executive Magistrate Akhil Malgotra, leading to the seizure of 80-90 grams of heroin-like substance from one of the occupants-Aniket Mottan alias Bablu of Bahadur Khan-and 190-200 grams of the contraband substance from another individual, identified as Rishariwar Bhagat, also a resident of Bahadur Khan.

An electronic weighing machine, two mobile phones, and a vehicle were also seized from their possession.

The duo was accordingly booked in case FIR number 143/2026 under sections 8/21/22/29/60 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Miran Sahib.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, police arrested one Abdul Majeed alias Babal of Maralian, Miran Sahib, and Barinder Singh alias Binny Jatt, a resident of Moga, Punjab, presently residing at Narwal, Jammu, in connection with FIR number 138/2026 registered under NDPS and Arms Act.

Police recovered 21-gram of heroin-like substance and a sharp-edged weapon from Abdul Majeed, while 20-gram of heroin-like substance was recovered from Barinder Singh.

Police said Majeed is hardcore criminal and is involved in more than 20 FIRs, including several cases under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation in both cases is in progress to identify the backward and forward linkages of the arrested individuals, police said.