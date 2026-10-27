Four held with fake gold coins

Excelsior Correspondent

BANIHAL, Oct 26: Police here today apprehended four persons and allegedly recovered fake gold coins from them.

During a Naka checking at Navyuga Tunnel in Banihal area, cops intercepted four persons travelling from Jammu to Srinagar and recovered fake gold coins from them.

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They were identified as Aijaz Nabi, resident of Batmaloo; Abdul Ahad and Farhat Majeed, both residents of Kupwara and Altaf Hussain, resident of Hayan Tregam in Kupwara.

Police have registered an FIR (No. 246/2026) at Banihal Police Station in this regard and started investigation.