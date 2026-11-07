Four girls killed in house  collapse in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Nov 7: Four girls, aged between two and 12 years, were killed on Saturday when the roof of an old and dilapidated house collapsed in northwest Pakistan, an official said.

According to a rescue official, the incident occurred in the Jadeed Banda area of Doaba tehsil in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and launched an operation to retrieve those trapped under the debris.

The bodies of all four girls were recovered from the rubble and shifted to a nearby hospital, the official said.

In a separate incident, a woman and a child were killed, while three others sustained injuries when an old house collapsed in Mian Colony of the Baseen area in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit district on Saturday.

According to Pakistan's national rescue service, Rescue 1122, emergency personnel reached the site shortly after receiving information about the incident.

Rescue workers provided first aid to the injured before shifting them to the Provincial Headquarters Hospital, Rescue 1122 said.

The doctors at the hospital confirmed the deaths of the woman and the child, it added. (PTI)