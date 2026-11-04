Four Gataru gang members arrested from UP’s Meerut

Excelsior Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, Nov 3: Four Gataru gang members, who were wanted in connection with an FIR registered under the Arms Act and NDPS Act at Police Station Vijaypur, were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police from Sotigang area of Meerut on November 2, officials said.

They said Sourav Gupta and Gourav Gupta, both brothers of deceased gangster Sumit Jandyal alias Gataru, and Rohit Baloria, all residents of Vijaypur, Samba, and Maaj Qureshi, a resident of Sotiganj, Meerut, were arrested in a joint operation of the STF and a J&K Police team headed by DySP Athar Bakshi in connection with FIR number 146/2026 registered under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act and NDPS Act at Police Station Vijaypur.

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Officials said the arrests were made on the basis of leads generated during the investigation of one Sourav Baloria, who was arrested earlier following the recovery of a pistol and some heroin from his possession by a team of Police Station Vijaypur.

Four mobiles and a laptop were recovered from the possession of the accused arrested from Meerut, they said.

Following the arrest, they were brought to Samba, and would be presented before a local court tomorrow, officials said.