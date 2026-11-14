Four Earthquakes Recorded In J&K, Ladakh

Jammu, Nov 14: Four earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.9 to 3.9 were recorded across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh within a span of 11 hours on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Of the four tremors, three were recorded in the Chenab Valley region of Jammu and Kashmir, while one struck Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh, according to NCS updates shared on X.

There were no reports of damage from the earthquake hit areas, police said.

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An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude struck Kishtwar district at 2:38 am, with the epicentre located at a depth of 15 km.

Another tremor of 3.8 magnitude hit Doda district at 8:48 am. The epicentre was identified at a depth of 5 km.

Another 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Doda at 1:09 pm, at a depth of 10 km.

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Leh, Ladakh, at 10:29 am, at a depth of 10 km.