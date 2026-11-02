Srinagar, Nov 2: Police have detained four persons for allegedly vandalising a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, with officials cautioning against giving a "communal colour to the incident" and advising people not to share unverified information.

A group of miscreants allegedly hurled stones at a mosque at Pehroo in Sherbagh area on Sunday evening while some people were offering prayers inside, officials said.

"An altercation took place over offering of prayers in a house converted into a place of worship. Some miscreants pelted stones during Isha (evening) prayers, resulting in minor damage. Police immediately reached the spot and the situation was brought under control," an official said on Monday.

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Police have registered a case and detained four persons for questioning, they added. (PTI)