Four Delhi-Katra Expressway packages achieve 66% to 94% progress in J&K

Jakh-Kunjwani stretch records highest progress

*Katra connectivity targeted for November 2027

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Nov 15: The four major packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway Phase-II falling in Jammu and Kashmir have achieved physical progress ranging from 66.74 per cent to 94.14 per cent, with the Jakh-Vijaypur-Kunjwani stretch recording the highest progress of over 94 per cent, while the Kunjwani-Sidhra and Domel-Katra sections remain at different stages of execution.

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According to the official document of the Government of India highlighting the progress till ending September 2026, these four packages involve a combined revised cost of Rs 10,109.24 crore, against their original estimated cost of Rs 8,457.14 crore. Cumulative expenditure of Rs 4,808.60 crore has been incurred on the projects so far.

The completion schedules of the four packages have also been revised, with the earliest now targeted for December 2026 and the latest for November 2027.

Among these, Package-XVI, covering the existing Jakh-Vijaypur-Kunjwani section of NH-44, including spur connectivity to Jammu Airport on NH-144A, has achieved the highest physical progress of 94.14 per cent.

The project was approved in September 2021 and work commenced in September 2022. Against its original completion target of September 2024, the revised date of completion is March 2027. Its original cost of Rs 1,821.72 crore has been revised to Rs 2,522.56 crore, while cumulative expenditure has reached Rs 1,243.27 crore.

Package-XV, covering the stretch from the junction with Hiranagar Road near village Gurha Baildaran to the junction with Jammu Ring Road NH-244A near Jakh village, extending from Km 468.100 to Km 503.250, has recorded 90.01 per cent physical progress.

The package was approved in October 2021 and construction commenced in September 2022. Its original completion target was September 2024, which has now been revised to December 2026. The original project cost of Rs 2,714.95 crore has increased to Rs 3,716.56 crore, while cumulative expenditure stands at Rs 1,851.26 crore.

Package-XVIII pertains to the development and upgradation of the four-lane access-controlled expressway on the Sidhra-Domel section of NH-44, covering design chainage Km 530.000 to Km 545.300. The package has achieved 70.17 per cent physical progress.

Approved in December 2022, the project commenced in November 2023 and was originally scheduled for completion in November 2025. Its revised completion target is June 2027. Interestingly, its original cost of Rs 1,025.73 crore has been revised downward to Rs 975.38 crore, with cumulative expenditure of Rs 670.64 crore.

Package-XVII, which has recorded 66.74 per cent physical progress, covers two separate stretches- the Kunjwani-Sidhra section of NH-44 from design chainage Km 515.000 to Km 528.300 and the Domel-Katra section from Km 550.900 to Km 566.520. It is being developed as a four/six-lane access-controlled expressway.

The package was approved in June 2022 and construction commenced in June 2023. Against the original completion target of June 2025, the revised date has been fixed as November 2027. Its original and revised project costs remain unchanged at Rs 2,894.74 crore, while cumulative expenditure has reached Rs 1,043.43 crore.

The figures indicate that while the Jakh-Vijaypur-Kunjwani and Gurha Baildaran-Jakh stretches have crossed 90 per cent physical progress, the Sidhra-Domel and Kunjwani-Sidhra/Domel-Katra packages still have a considerable portion of work to complete.

The four packages form important sections of the expressway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, linking the Jammu Ring Road and airport connectivity with the route towards Katra. Their completion is expected to strengthen road connectivity to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi base camp and improve access for pilgrims and other commuters travelling to the region.

The figures also bring into focus the revised financial and completion commitments of the projects, as all four packages have moved beyond their respective original completion schedules.