Four day long ‘Ved Prachar’ programme concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: A four-day long Ved Prachar programme organized at Arya Samaj Mandir, Bakshi Nagar concluded here today.

The spiritual event witnessed enthusiastic participation of about 300 devotees.

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On this occasion Havan-Yagya was performed by Dr Vidya Dhar Shastri, with the dedicated support of Vikas Shastri.

Renowned Acharya Yashvir Ji of Delhi delivered enlightening discourses on the life, philosophy and teachings of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati.

He emphasized the importance of placing the nation first. The devotional singer, Jagat Verma of Jalandhar enthralled the gathering with his inspiring devotional songs and thought-provoking spiritual messages.

In a special cultural presentation, children from Arya Kanya Vidyalaya, Garhi, Udhampur, staged a play in Sanskrit under the guidance of Sukriti Chaudhary. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Satyapriya highlighted the importance of women empowerment and social equality.

She highlighted Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati's progressive vision and advocacy for the upliftment of women.

Dr Satyapriya also invited devotees to participate in the inauguration ceremony of a new Arya Samaj at Sardara Chak, Jammu, scheduled for November 1, 2026, marking another step towards the propagation of Vedic teachings in the region.

Master Ribhav Arya delivered an informative address explaining the significance and deeper meaning of Yagya. Students from Gurukul Barnai also participated in the programme.

In recognition of their longstanding and selfless contributions to Arya Samaj, senior members were felicitated by Acharya Yashvir Ji and Bhajnopadeshak Jagat Verma.

The programme was graced by Arvind Gupta, MLA, who was chief guest and he felicitated the distinguished Acharya and Bhajnopadeshak in recognition of their valuable contributions to the propagation of Vedic knowledge and spiritual awareness.

Concluding the programme, Dr. Anita Gupta, president of Arya Samaj, Bakshi Nagar, delivered vote of thanks.

She also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of organizing team, including Yogesh Gupta, Sanjeev Gupta, Narinder Trehan, Parvesh Ratta, Renu Ratta, Pawan Gupta, Surbhi Mahajan, Dr Anil Gupta and Vishal Sharma.