Four CISF Personnel Die After Firing Incident At Sewa Power Project In Kathua

Kathua, Sept 29: Four personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were killed following a firing incident at the Sewa Project in the Mashka area of Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.

According to officials, the incident took place at the project premises after an altercation reportedly broke out among CISF personnel deployed for security duties there.

During the incident, four CISF personnel suffered firearm injuries. The injured personnel were immediately evacuated and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, all four later succumbed to their injuries, officials said.

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Soon after receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. Security personnel also secured the premises to prevent any further untoward incident.

A senior police officer said that the circumstances surrounding the firing were being investigated. The exact sequence of events and the reasons that led to the altercation and subsequent firing are yet to be established.

Police have initiated an investigation and are examining all relevant aspects of the incident.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. (KNC)