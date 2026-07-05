Four children rescued from Tawi River

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Four children were rescued safely after they got trapped in the Tawi River near Peer Kho Temple following sudden rise in the water level on Saturday morning.

According to the SDRF, the Police Control Room (PCR), Jammu, received information about the incident at around 8:15 am, following which an SDRF rescue team led by ASI Abdul Rehman was rushed from the Battalion Headquarters to the spot.

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The rescue operation began at 8:30 am with the help of specialized water rescue equipment.

Working in coordination with police teams, supervised by the SDPO City North and SHO Pacca Danga, the rescuers successfully evacuated all four children from the river by 9:18 am.

The rescued children were identified as Akshit Kumar son of Raman Kumar of Mastgarh, Jammu; Natik Kumar son of Rakesh Kumar of Mastgarh, Jammu; Vansh Dogra son of Dharminder Dogra of Khilone Wali Gali, Pacca Danga, Jammu; and Divyansh Verma son of Joginder Kumar of Rajinder Bazar, Jammu.

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None of them sustained any injuries, and after being examined and found safe, they were handed over to the local police.

Following the rescue, police cautioned the public against venturing into the Tawi River, particularly during the monsoon season when water levels can rise suddenly.

Parents were advised to ensure that children do not enter the river, while citizens were urged to immediately inform the Police Control Room or the nearest police station in case of any emergency near rivers or other water bodies.