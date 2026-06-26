Four bullet-ridden bodies found inside ambulance in NW Pak

PESHAWAR, June 26: Four bodies bearing bullet wounds were found inside an ambulance in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, police said Friday.

The ambulance was found at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) circular road in Bannu district of the province.

Officials estimate that the attack was carried out on Thursday night.

A case has been registered against unidentified assailants under the Anti-Terrorism Act, and an investigation is underway to trace and apprehend those responsible, police said.

Bannu district has witnessed repeated security incidents in recent months, with both civilians and local security forces coming under attack amid a broader surge in militant violence.

Violence in Bannu has included attacks on police and jirga (tribal elders' council) members, prompting targeted operations by police and security forces in various localities to disrupt terrorist networks.

Last week, seven people were killed and three others were injured in two explosions in Marka Bera, a semi-tribal mountainous area of Bannu's Wazir sub-division.

On June 13, suspected terrorists attempted to destroy the Teri Ram Bridge on the district's Miryan road with explosives, causing partial damage to the bridge.

Amid the terrorism surge, a jirga held on June 18 demanded that the government take immediate steps and root out militancy from the region. (PTI)