Four BSF Personnel Sustain Minor Injuries After Bus Hits Electric Pole In Wanpoh

Kulgam, Jul 2: Four personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) sustained minor injuries after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident at Gaasipora, Wanpoh, on Monday.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred when a bus bearing registration number JK02DR-8118 collided with an electric pole at Gaasipora in the Wanpoh area. Four BSF personnel suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Local police immediately reached the spot and initiated necessary action. The injured personnel were provided medical assistance, while the circumstances leading to the accident are being ascertained.

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Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.(KNC)