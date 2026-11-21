JAMMU, Nov 21: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an inter-state network involved in the illegal supply of pharmaceutical drugs from Delhi to the Kashmir Valley, arresting four people and seizing over five lakh tablets, capsules and bottles of various pharmaceutical preparations, an official said on Saturday.

The successful operation by NCB, Jammu Zonal Unit, in coordination with its Delhi Zonal Unit, exposed an organised network involved in diverting pharmaceutical drugs from the legitimate supply chain into illicit circulation, a spokesman of the agency said.

Acting on specific intelligence, he said the NCB Jammu intercepted a Srinagar-bound passenger bus near Mada Toll Plaza, Chenani, in Udhampur district in the early hours of November 16, leading to the seizure of seven kilogrammes of Codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) from a resident of Bhaderwah in Doda district.

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NCB Jammu registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the follow-up investigation in the Kashmir Valley led to the apprehension of the suspected principal recipient, a resident of Anantnag district, he said.

He further said the NCB Jammu and NCB Delhi, pursuing the supply links in Delhi, apprehended two more persons and recovered 356 bottles of CBCS on November 18.

The spokesman said further enquiries led to a clandestine godown operating from rented premises in Shahdara, Delhi.

Searches on November 18 and 19 yielded more than Five Lakh tablets, capsules and bottles of pharmaceutical preparations containing tramadol hydrochloride, alprazolam, nitrazepam and codeine, he said.

In line with the network-centric enforcement approach of the vision document on Narcotics Control, the NCB is tracing the seized CBCS back through the supply chain to establish where and how it was diverted and who facilitated the diversion, the spokesman said.

He said investigators are pursuing leads on upstream suppliers and downstream distributors and examining the financial links that sustain the network.

"The objective is to stop replenishment at source and dismantle the distribution and financing arrangements that enable the network to operate," the NCB said, appealing to citizens to share credible information on drug trafficking and diversion confidentially through the national narcotics helpline MANAS (1933), in support of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'. (Agencies)