Foundation stone laid for 36 shops to rehabilitate displaced shopkeepers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: To provide alternative commercial space to shopkeepers displaced from Satwari Chowk and Nai Basti due to the construction of flyover, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) here today organized a function to lay the foundation stone for a new shopping complex at Bhagwati Nagar.

The foundation stone was laid by MLA Jammu West, Arvind Gupta, MLA Bahu, Vikram Randhawa and MLA Jammu South, Dr. Narinder Singh, in the presence of JMC Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav and Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Rakesh Minhas.

Advertisement

Click here to watch video

The rehabilitation initiative has been undertaken to address the concerns of shopkeepers whose existing shops were removed to facilitate the development of the Satwari flyover. The affected shopkeepers were operating from JMC allotted shops and were regularly paying rent to the Corporation. With the removal of these commercial establishments for the infrastructure project, the shopkeepers were faced with the challenge of relocating their businesses and sustaining their livelihoods.

Recognising the need to provide a structured and permanent rehabilitation solution, the JMC has taken up the construction of new shops at Bhagwati Nagar.

A total of 36 shops, each measuring 8 feet by 10 feet, will be constructed under the project. The proposed complex will also include parking space in front of the shops, ensuring better accessibility for customers and visitors. In addition, a toilet facility will also be provided at the site for the convenience of shopkeepers and the general public.

Speaking on this occasion, the officials stated that the land for the rehabilitation project was handed over to JMC by the Deputy Commissioner Jammu, facilitating the Corporation in taking forward the construction of the proposed shopping complex.