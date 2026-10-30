Foundation of India of 2047 will be laid by policies you formulate: Sinha

LG felicitates UPSC, JKAS successful candidates

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed a felicitation ceremony organised for the successful candidates of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 and Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) Examination 2024. Congratulating the candidates on their remarkable achievement, the Lieutenant Governor also extended his best wishes to their parents, whose selfless efforts helped them realise their aspirations.

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Addressing the young officers, the Lieutenant Governor said that while they had cleared one of the most competitive examinations in the country, they must always remember that positions and designations are not personal possessions but a trust reposed in them by the people. He emphasised that humility remains the foremost qualification of good governance and effective administration.

Speaking to the JKAS officers, the Lieutenant Governor said that their success reflected not only individual merit but also the aspirations, resilience and democratic spirit of Jammu & Kashmir. He highlighted UT's rich intellectual and cultural heritage and expressed confidence that the young officers would contribute significantly to truth, justice and public welfare.

The Lieutenant Governor also recalled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of the civil services, which he had termed as the "steel frame" of the nation. The Lieutenant Governor urged the successful candidates to preserve the dignity of public service and focus on meaningful work rather than public recognition. He observed that the true test of an administrator lies in responding sensitively to the concerns of the most vulnerable citizens.

He also highlighted lessons of compassion, courage, service, leadership, evidence-based decision-making and commitment to humanity from the lives of well-known personalities across the globe. He advised the future public servants to look beyond procedures and files and recognise the human realities and aspirations behind every decision.

"Behind every file lies a precious life. I urge you to also look at the data hidden behind files, and to recognise the people standing behind those figures and understand their needs.

Leadership is not a special privilege, but a great responsibility to serve others, guide them, support them, and empower them," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the India of 2047 would be shaped by the values, work culture and decisions of today's young public servants. He urged them to dedicate themselves to public welfare and ensure that their legacy is defined not by the prestige of office but by the positive impact they make in the lives of ordinary citizens.

Rehana Batul, Director General, J&K Institute for Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (JKIMPARD); Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Owais Ali Bhat, Director, Exceptional Academy, and office bearers of the Academy attended the felicitation ceremony.