“Fortress Check” conducted at Jammu Rly Station to curb ticketless travel

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: With the objective of providing smooth, safe and reserved travel facilities to passengers and to safeguard railway revenue, Northern Railway, Jammu Division conducted a special "Fortress Check" drive today, at Jammu Railway Station.

During the drive, a thorough inspection was carried out at all entry and exit gates, platforms, foot-over bridges and inside trains to detect passengers travelling without tickets and with irregular travel documents.

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During this drive, a total of 32 cases of ticketless travel were detected and a penalty of Rs 23,630 was collected as per rules. Passengers found travelling without valid tickets were also warned to travel with valid tickets in future.

The main objective of this drive was to curb ticketless travel. During the drive, members of the Ticket Checking Staff, RPF, GRP and Scout & Guides were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said that the main objective of the Fortress Check was to protect revenue as well as to ensure a comfortable journey for genuine passengers. He added that in future also, such surprise checking drives will continue to be conducted at various stations and in trains of Jammu Division to ensure passenger convenience and protection of revenue.