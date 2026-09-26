Fortis Hospital Mohali saves 80-YO CKD patient using advanced IVUS angioplasty

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGAR, Sept 25: Doctors at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, have successfully saved the life of an 80-year-old man suffering from severe chronic kidney disease (CKD) by performing a complex coronary angioplasty using the advanced Ultra-Low Contrast Angioplasty with Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) technique.

A statement said the elderly patient had been battling CKD for the past five years and arrived at the medical facility presenting with dangerously high creatinine levels, severe chest pain, breathlessness, and advanced coronary artery disease.

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Because of his poor kidney function, he was categorized as an extremely high-risk candidate for a conventional angioplasty, it said.

Traditional procedures rely heavily on standard contrast dyes to visualize blood vessels, which can easily trigger catastrophic kidney failure or force a patient onto emergency dialysis, the statement said.

To eliminate this risk, the procedure was spearheaded by Dr Sudhanshu Budakoty, Senior Consultant in Cardiology at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, who opted for the cutting-edge IVUS approach.

This minimally invasive technique harnesses sound waves to clearly visualize blood vessels from the inside.

It enabled the medical team to accurately evaluate vessel sizes, map out lesion characteristics, and execute precise stent placement while minimizing contrast dye use.

Dr Budakoty emphasized that this method ensures excellent clinical outcomes without compromising vital kidney health.

Highlighting the hospital’s capabilities, Dr Budakoty noted that advanced imaging options—such as IVUS and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), which employs light waves for high-resolution imaging—are regularly utilized at Fortis Mohali.

These technologies allow specialists to successfully treat high-risk cardiac patients who were previously deemed unfit for surgery due to severe comorbidities.

Thanks to this swift and modern intervention, the patient recovered remarkably well and was discharged in a stable condition within just two days.