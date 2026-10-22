Fortis Escorts Amritsar launches Neurology OPD in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21 : Fortis Escorts Amritsar today launched a Neurology OPD in Jammu to facilitate access to specialist neurological consultations for patients from Jammu and neighbouring areas.

The OPD will be led by Dr. Rahul Sharma, Neurologist, Fortis Escorts Amritsar, and will operate on the third Wednesday of every month at Fortis Jammu OPD Centre, Trikuta Nagar.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to make neurological consultations more accessible to patients who may otherwise need to travel to Amritsar for an initial specialist assessment.

The OPD will offer consultations for a range of neurological concerns, including recurrent headaches, migraine, dizziness, seizures, tremors, numbness, tingling, and other symptoms that may require evaluation by a neurologist.

Further investigations, treatment recommendations and referrals, wherever necessary, will be guided by the patient's clinical condition and medical history.

The Jammu OPD will also provide an option for eligible patients previously treated at Fortis Escorts Amritsar to seek follow-up consultations closer to home, where clinically appropriate.

This can help facilitate ongoing medical review and coordination of care, depending on individual treatment requirements.

Through this initiative, Fortis Escorts Amritsar seeks to extend access to specialist neurological services for the people of Jammu and surrounding regions.