Former XEn gets 4-yr imprisonment in bribery case

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 14: A Special Anti-Corruption Court here today convicted a former Executive Engineer of the Rural Engineering Wing (REW), Ganderbal, and his orderly in a 2014 bribery trap case.

The court sentenced both to four years' simple imprisonment for corruption, accepting illegal gratification and criminal conspiracy.

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Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, convicted Ghulam Nabi Dar, then Executive Engineer, REW Ganderbal, and Mohd. Shameem Parra, then orderly, in connection with a 2014 trap case involving the demand and acceptance of illegal gratification for processing a contractor's bill.

According to the ACB, the case was registered as FIR No. 02/2014 at Police Station VOK following allegations that the accused had sought and accepted a bribe during the clearance of a contractor's payment.

The court held both accused guilty under various provisions of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and the Ranbir Penal Code.

These included criminal misconduct under Section 5(2) read with Section 5(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, acceptance of illegal gratification under Section 4-A of the Act, and criminal conspiracy under Section 120-B RPC.

The court sentenced each convict to four years' simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each count. The sentences will run concurrently.

The prosecution was conducted on behalf of the ACB by Special Public Prosecutor Wajahat Jamil, Chief Prosecuting Officer.

The judgment was pronounced by Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, Tasleem Arief.